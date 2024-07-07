PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,312,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.