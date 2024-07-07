PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,312,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

