Pullen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 44,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.21. 6,509,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

