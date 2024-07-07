Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Acquires £29,976.20 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Amy Yip bought 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 710 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £29,976.20 ($37,915.76).

Prudential Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at GBX 707 ($8.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 746.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 776.50. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.73 ($8.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,102.50 ($13.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,442.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.58) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.32) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.08) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

