Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

PUK stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prudential by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,104,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 11.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 537,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 125,548 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

