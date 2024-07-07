Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.06 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.65 or 0.00009891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $103.06 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009018 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,090.50 or 0.99986263 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.74615438 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,359,038.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

