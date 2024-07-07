PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several brokerages have commented on PRG. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PROG in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

PRG opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.91. PROG has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PROG in the first quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PROG by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

