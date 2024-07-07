Presilium Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

VTEB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

