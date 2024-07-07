Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $24.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

