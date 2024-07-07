Presilium Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 1.0% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. 409,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,389. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.