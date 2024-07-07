Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,753 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.99. 314,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day moving average of $182.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.