Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$126.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE PD opened at C$93.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$95.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.11. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$61.81 and a 52-week high of C$104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.73 by C($0.20). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of C$527.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 9.2679426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

