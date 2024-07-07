PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,154,491.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $355,468.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $72,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,867 shares in the company, valued at $36,154,491.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,974,157. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

