PotCoin Trading Down 44.4% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $128.73 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00111705 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.