Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.96. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

