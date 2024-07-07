Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 61,249 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,181 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 355,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,115. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $409.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

