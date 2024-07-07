PDS Planning Inc Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,177. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $36.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

