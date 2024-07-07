PDS Planning Inc Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,928,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,079,530. The firm has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

