PDS Planning Inc Has $237,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.0 %

Aflac stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.05. 1,687,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

