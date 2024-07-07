PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.32.

Shares of SYK traded up $5.23 on Friday, reaching $337.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.08. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

