PDS Planning Inc Grows Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,967,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $454,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 789,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 164,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. 1,843,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,410. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.