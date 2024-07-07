PDS Planning Inc Buys 743 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

BMY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,824,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,346,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

