PDS Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 1,079 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.68. 830,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.30.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

