Palisade Asset Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,683. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.