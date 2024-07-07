Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $140.90. 206,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,341. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $151.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

