Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

MGK stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,223. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $326.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

