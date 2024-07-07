Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $81,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. 262,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,951. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

