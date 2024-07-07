Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $38,000 in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,230,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 419,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,010. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

