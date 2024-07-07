Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.85. 665,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

