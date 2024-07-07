Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,749. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

