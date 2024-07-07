Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $104,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,955 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,108,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,505,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,771. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.