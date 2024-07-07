Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,639. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

