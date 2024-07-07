Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $201.87. The stock had a trading volume of 579,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average of $212.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

