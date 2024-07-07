Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.6% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,745,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,598.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 264,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 249,135 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.86. 12,172,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,976,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

