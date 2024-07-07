Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,441,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of -397.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

