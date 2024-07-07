Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.12. 3,569,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

