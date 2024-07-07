Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.87. 17,282,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,054,456. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average of $200.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

