Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.57. 777,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $116.35.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

