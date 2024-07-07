Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,555 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

OMFL traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 451,428 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

