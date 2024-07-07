Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.05. 539,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average of $152.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

