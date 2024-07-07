Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RSP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.68. 3,950,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,331. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

