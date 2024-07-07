Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) PT Lowered to GBX 282

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 282 ($3.57) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONT. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 276.75 ($3.50).
In related news, insider Kate Priestman bought 23,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.84 ($31,593.52). In other news, insider Kate Priestman bought 23,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £24,977.84 ($31,593.52). Also, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,203,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total value of £1,107,649.64 ($1,401,024.08). Insiders purchased a total of 23,971 shares of company stock worth $2,542,560 in the last three months. 29.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
