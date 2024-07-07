O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 672.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.93.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $6.28 on Friday, reaching $1,026.82. 305,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,969. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,011.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,035.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

