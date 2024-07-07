Ordinals Self Reported Market Cap Tops $613.69 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $29.22 or 0.00051736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $613.69 million and $154.54 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 29.89553881 USD and is up 7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $131,785,259.07 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

