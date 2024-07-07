Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

OGEN opened at $1.02 on Friday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

