ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $47.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.53.

NYSE ONON opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. Equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth $121,712,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,916,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,898,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

