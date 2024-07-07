OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $40.69 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. OMG Network has a market cap of $40.69 million and $7.50 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00045973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

