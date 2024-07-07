Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,610.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,262,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,854,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 558,077 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $7,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 521,562 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

