Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

ODFL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.77. 1,195,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.59. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

