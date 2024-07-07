Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.19 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $566.70 million and $16.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.90 or 0.05261375 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00046047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08189734 USD and is up 6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $22,405,116.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.