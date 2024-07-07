Notcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.49 Billion (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Notcoin has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $1.37 billion worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,027,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,027,411 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,027,711.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01476797 USD and is up 45.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $800,270,129.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

